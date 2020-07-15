400 Mills Ave. 210

Amenities
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810
The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft. high ceilings open space large windows brick walls,concrete floors, heart pine ceilings Huge refinished wood beams. with Kitchen Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, gas range, and microwave. Close to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Peace Center, West End Market, Greenville Braves Field and much more. Must See. Must Call for an appointment. Nellie 864-423-3939
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83810
Property Id 83810
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5870390)