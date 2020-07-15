All apartments in Greenville
400 Mills Ave. 210
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

400 Mills Ave. 210

400 Mills Avenue · (864) 423-3939
Location

400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810

The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft. high ceilings open space large windows brick walls,concrete floors, heart pine ceilings Huge refinished wood beams. with Kitchen Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, gas range, and microwave. Close to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Peace Center, West End Market, Greenville Braves Field and much more. Must See. Must Call for an appointment. Nellie 864-423-3939
Property Id 83810

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have any available units?
400 Mills Ave. 210 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have?
Some of 400 Mills Ave. 210's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Mills Ave. 210 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Mills Ave. 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Mills Ave. 210 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Mills Ave. 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 offer parking?
No, 400 Mills Ave. 210 does not offer parking.
Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Mills Ave. 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have a pool?
No, 400 Mills Ave. 210 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have accessible units?
No, 400 Mills Ave. 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Mills Ave. 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Mills Ave. 210 has units with dishwashers.
