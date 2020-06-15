All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 308 Frank Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
308 Frank Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 PM

308 Frank Street

308 Frank Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1680975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Southern Side
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Southern Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort. You are going to fall instantly in love with the kitchen, which features granite counter tops and stylish stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Don't miss your chance to make this house your new home!

--Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

Home is in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Frank Street have any available units?
308 Frank Street has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Frank Street have?
Some of 308 Frank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Frank Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 Frank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Frank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Frank Street is pet friendly.
Does 308 Frank Street offer parking?
No, 308 Frank Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 Frank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Frank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Frank Street have a pool?
No, 308 Frank Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 Frank Street have accessible units?
No, 308 Frank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Frank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Frank Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 308 Frank Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd
Greenville, SC 29650
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St
Greenville, SC 29601
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street
Greenville, SC 29615

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity