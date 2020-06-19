All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

27 Lady Marion Ln

27 Lady Marian Lane · (864) 335-8683
Location

27 Lady Marian Lane, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 Lady Marion Ln · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great Home off of Parkins Mill. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020

Great Home off of Parkins Mill. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tiles in the bathroom. This house has a large living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the screened in porch and the private backyard. Driveway goes all the way to the garage in the back and unfinished basement. This house is very convenient to Downtown Greenville, Laurens Rd, Stores and Interstate.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: NONE
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Sarah Collins Elementary
Middle School: Beck Middle Acad
High School: J L Mann High Acad

(RLNE2499544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Lady Marion Ln have any available units?
27 Lady Marion Ln has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Lady Marion Ln have?
Some of 27 Lady Marion Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Lady Marion Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27 Lady Marion Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Lady Marion Ln pet-friendly?
No, 27 Lady Marion Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 27 Lady Marion Ln offer parking?
Yes, 27 Lady Marion Ln does offer parking.
Does 27 Lady Marion Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Lady Marion Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Lady Marion Ln have a pool?
No, 27 Lady Marion Ln does not have a pool.
Does 27 Lady Marion Ln have accessible units?
No, 27 Lady Marion Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Lady Marion Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Lady Marion Ln has units with dishwashers.
