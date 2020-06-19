27 Lady Marion Ln

Amenities
Great Home off of Parkins Mill. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020
Great Home off of Parkins Mill. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tiles in the bathroom. This house has a large living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the screened in porch and the private backyard. Driveway goes all the way to the garage in the back and unfinished basement. This house is very convenient to Downtown Greenville, Laurens Rd, Stores and Interstate.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: NONE
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Sarah Collins Elementary
Middle School: Beck Middle Acad
High School: J L Mann High Acad
