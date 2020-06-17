24 Ackley Road

Amenities

Classic 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with large fenced in back yard - SUMMER TIME SPECIAL - 3 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AT END OF LEASE



Lease signed by 6/1/2020 will have security deposit waived! Leassee has first dibs to purchase the home at the beginning of October 2020 for $185,000.



HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED - THIS IS A PRE-LISTING AND ALL ITEMS IN PICTURES WILL BE REMOVED



Don't miss the opportunity to stay in this lovely 2 bed/1 bath home just minutes away from downtown Greenville! This home is off of Laurens Road, very accessible to many shops and restaurants. 24 Ackley features a large fenced in back yard that would be an amazing space for pets! Fridge and stove are included with washer and dryer hookups ready to go!



Tenant is responsible for power and water through Duke Energy and Greenville Water.



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

East North Street Academy

Northwood Middle School

J.L. Mann High Academy



