All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 24 Ackley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
24 Ackley Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

24 Ackley Road

24 Ackley Road · (864) 568-5102 ext. 8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24 Ackley Road, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Ackley Road · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with large fenced in back yard - SUMMER TIME SPECIAL - 3 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AT END OF LEASE

Lease signed by 6/1/2020 will have security deposit waived! Leassee has first dibs to purchase the home at the beginning of October 2020 for $185,000.

HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED - THIS IS A PRE-LISTING AND ALL ITEMS IN PICTURES WILL BE REMOVED

Don't miss the opportunity to stay in this lovely 2 bed/1 bath home just minutes away from downtown Greenville! This home is off of Laurens Road, very accessible to many shops and restaurants. 24 Ackley features a large fenced in back yard that would be an amazing space for pets! Fridge and stove are included with washer and dryer hookups ready to go!

AGAIN, LEASE SIGNED BEFORE 6/1 WILL HAVE SECURITY DEPOSIT WAIVED

Tenant is responsible for power and water through Duke Energy and Greenville Water.

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
East North Street Academy
Northwood Middle School
J.L. Mann High Academy

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

(RLNE5264531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Ackley Road have any available units?
24 Ackley Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Ackley Road have?
Some of 24 Ackley Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Ackley Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Ackley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Ackley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Ackley Road is pet friendly.
Does 24 Ackley Road offer parking?
No, 24 Ackley Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Ackley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Ackley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Ackley Road have a pool?
No, 24 Ackley Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Ackley Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Ackley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Ackley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Ackley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 Ackley Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
McBee Station
27 Station Ct
Greenville, SC 29601
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St
Greenville, SC 29601
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St
Greenville, SC 29601
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity