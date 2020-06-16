222 Maco Terrace

Amenities
Look no further! This perfectly renovated and conveniently located home is currently available!!! Not only does this gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath have new plumbing, it also has new and updated electrical throughout, a new HVAC unit, and new windows!!!! It's like a brand new house inside!!! Drive by and check it out today!
Large 2 Bed/1 Bath
Wood Floors
All new neutral colors with crisp white trim
Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (appliances included refrigerator, oven/range)
Large bedrooms
Brand new bathroom with marble vanity top
Laundry room/mud room with washer/dryer hookups
Central heat and Air (all electric)
Large fenced in backyard!
Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)
This home is literally amazing!! It will not last long in this market, so ACT NOW!!!! The location cannot be beat, close to downtown Greenville, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Parks, I-85 and 385....
Please feel free to take a drive by this property as it is MOVE IN READY!!! After taking a drive by if you like what you see please visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an online application or call 864-906-7707 to set up a personal showing!!
Deposit on $1095.00 and first month's rent required for move in!!!!