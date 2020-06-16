All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 222 Maco Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
222 Maco Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

222 Maco Terrace

222 Maco Terrace · (864) 906-7707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 Maco Terrace, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Look no further! This perfectly renovated and conveniently located home is currently available!!! Not only does this gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath have new plumbing, it also has new and updated electrical throughout, a new HVAC unit, and new windows!!!! It's like a brand new house inside!!! Drive by and check it out today!

Large 2 Bed/1 Bath
Wood Floors
All new neutral colors with crisp white trim
Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (appliances included refrigerator, oven/range)
Large bedrooms
Brand new bathroom with marble vanity top
Laundry room/mud room with washer/dryer hookups
Central heat and Air (all electric)
Large fenced in backyard!
Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)

This home is literally amazing!! It will not last long in this market, so ACT NOW!!!! The location cannot be beat, close to downtown Greenville, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Parks, I-85 and 385....

Please feel free to take a drive by this property as it is MOVE IN READY!!! After taking a drive by if you like what you see please visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an online application or call 864-906-7707 to set up a personal showing!!

Deposit on $1095.00 and first month's rent required for move in!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Maco Terrace have any available units?
222 Maco Terrace has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Maco Terrace have?
Some of 222 Maco Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Maco Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
222 Maco Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Maco Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Maco Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 222 Maco Terrace offer parking?
No, 222 Maco Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 222 Maco Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Maco Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Maco Terrace have a pool?
No, 222 Maco Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 222 Maco Terrace have accessible units?
No, 222 Maco Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Maco Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Maco Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 Maco Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St
Greenville, SC 29611
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext
Greenville, SC 29615
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr
Greenville, SC 29615

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity