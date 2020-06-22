1512 East North Street - B

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning furnished range oven

**AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM OR YEAR LEASE**



***FURNISHED ONLY***



Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath within walking distance to Bon Secours Arena and great restaurants. Less than 3 minute drive to downtown. The living room is light & bright and spacious in size. The kitchen has a fridge and stove in the kitchen and plenty of cabinetry. The kitchen also has an eat-in breakfast area. Water is included in the rate. Property has central heating and air. No washer or dryer hookups. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable $250 pet fee. 1 pet limit. Zoned for East North Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Greenville High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.