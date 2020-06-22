All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1512 East North Street - B

1512 East North Street
Location

1512 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Overbrook Historic District

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM OR YEAR LEASE**

***FURNISHED ONLY***

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath within walking distance to Bon Secours Arena and great restaurants. Less than 3 minute drive to downtown. The living room is light & bright and spacious in size. The kitchen has a fridge and stove in the kitchen and plenty of cabinetry. The kitchen also has an eat-in breakfast area. Water is included in the rate. Property has central heating and air. No washer or dryer hookups. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable $250 pet fee. 1 pet limit. Zoned for East North Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Greenville High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 East North Street - B have any available units?
1512 East North Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 East North Street - B have?
Some of 1512 East North Street - B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 East North Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1512 East North Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 East North Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 East North Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 1512 East North Street - B offer parking?
No, 1512 East North Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1512 East North Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 East North Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 East North Street - B have a pool?
No, 1512 East North Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1512 East North Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1512 East North Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 East North Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 East North Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
