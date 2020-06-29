121 Provence St

Amenities
Conveniently Located, Garage and Storage! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in Greenville. Beautiful columns separating living room and dining/kitchen. Kitchen with a sizable island and plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with a walk in closet and master bathroom suite. Exterior features an oversized covered front porch and 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. This home is very convenient to everything: 2 miles to Downtown, Less than 1 mile to I-385, 3 miles to Bob Jones University and Greenville Tech, Shopping and more!!
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: East North St Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Acad
High School: Eastside High
(RLNE3384681)