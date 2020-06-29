All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

121 Provence St

121 Provence Street · (864) 335-8683
Location

121 Provence Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Valley Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Provence St · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently Located, Garage and Storage! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in Greenville. Beautiful columns separating living room and dining/kitchen. Kitchen with a sizable island and plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with a walk in closet and master bathroom suite. Exterior features an oversized covered front porch and 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. This home is very convenient to everything: 2 miles to Downtown, Less than 1 mile to I-385, 3 miles to Bob Jones University and Greenville Tech, Shopping and more!!

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: East North St Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Acad
High School: Eastside High

(RLNE3384681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Provence St have any available units?
121 Provence St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Provence St have?
Some of 121 Provence St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Provence St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Provence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Provence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Provence St is pet friendly.
Does 121 Provence St offer parking?
Yes, 121 Provence St offers parking.
Does 121 Provence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Provence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Provence St have a pool?
No, 121 Provence St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Provence St have accessible units?
No, 121 Provence St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Provence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Provence St has units with dishwashers.
