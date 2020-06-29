121 Provence St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Conveniently Located, Garage and Storage! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020



Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in Greenville. Beautiful columns separating living room and dining/kitchen. Kitchen with a sizable island and plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with a walk in closet and master bathroom suite. Exterior features an oversized covered front porch and 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. This home is very convenient to everything: 2 miles to Downtown, Less than 1 mile to I-385, 3 miles to Bob Jones University and Greenville Tech, Shopping and more!!



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: East North St Elementary

Middle School: Greenville Middle Acad

High School: Eastside High



(RLNE3384681)