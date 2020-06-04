All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:06 PM

12 Chaney Street

12 Chaney Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519661
Location

12 Chaney Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming rental home is conveniently located in Greenville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--1,320 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Wood flooring
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning and ceiling fans
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Chaney Street have any available units?
12 Chaney Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Chaney Street have?
Some of 12 Chaney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Chaney Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Chaney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Chaney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Chaney Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Chaney Street offer parking?
No, 12 Chaney Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Chaney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Chaney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Chaney Street have a pool?
No, 12 Chaney Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Chaney Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Chaney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Chaney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Chaney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
