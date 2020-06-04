12 Chaney Street

Amenities
This charming rental home is conveniently located in Greenville! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--1,320 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Wood flooring
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning and ceiling fans
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.