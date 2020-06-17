All apartments in Greenville
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:28 PM

11 Lotus Court

11 Lotus Court · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Lotus Court, Greenville, SC 29609
North Main Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Contemporary home in great location, close to downtown Greenville! This home is updated to the max! Open floor plan on main level with large great room, modern kitchen with new stainless appliances, Huge master bedroom with loads of closet space and large dressing room, custom cabinets. Duravit vanities and Kohler fixtures. Lower level is fully upgraded with new carpet, two bedrooms, bonus area, and tons of storage space. This home sits on a large wooded lot with carport and extra parking. Home is move in ready. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Lotus Court have any available units?
11 Lotus Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Lotus Court have?
Some of 11 Lotus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Lotus Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Lotus Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Lotus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Lotus Court is pet friendly.
Does 11 Lotus Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Lotus Court does offer parking.
Does 11 Lotus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Lotus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Lotus Court have a pool?
No, 11 Lotus Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Lotus Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Lotus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Lotus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Lotus Court has units with dishwashers.
