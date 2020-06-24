All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 8 Glenmont Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
8 Glenmont Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

8 Glenmont Lane

8 Glenmont Lane · (888) 677-9877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Glenmont Lane, Greenville County, SC 29607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Glenmont Lane · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute Home in Nice Community Close to Woodruff Rd and Major Highways - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - 3D Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3UAgfYQZTRn

Adorable home located close to Woodruff Road and major highways. Quiet and private community. Bright and cozy. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Open Kitchen and breakfast nook area. Master bath with plenty of storage, garden tub and shower combo with dual vanity sinks. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Mauldin Elem
Beck Middle
JL Mann High

Duke Energy. Greenville Water.

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit
www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."

** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security
deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5526930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Glenmont Lane have any available units?
8 Glenmont Lane has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Glenmont Lane have?
Some of 8 Glenmont Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Glenmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Glenmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Glenmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane offer parking?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Glenmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Glenmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Glenmont Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Glenmont Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29601
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext
Greenville, SC 29615
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
The Greene
1108 South Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity