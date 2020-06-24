8 Glenmont Lane

Amenities

Cute Home in Nice Community Close to Woodruff Rd and Major Highways - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - 3D Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3UAgfYQZTRn



Adorable home located close to Woodruff Road and major highways. Quiet and private community. Bright and cozy. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Open Kitchen and breakfast nook area. Master bath with plenty of storage, garden tub and shower combo with dual vanity sinks. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Mauldin Elem

Beck Middle

JL Mann High



Duke Energy. Greenville Water.



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit

www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."



** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security

deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



No Pets Allowed



