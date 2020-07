Amenities

Hard to find 5 bedroom / 3 Bathrooms. This property features two story foyer with double staircase. Formal living room and formal dining area. There is a catwalk that overlooks the family room with fireplace, the gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet, and the morning room. One of the bedroom is located on the main level with a connecting full bathroom. The owners luxury retreat alone with 3 other large bedroom are located on the second level.