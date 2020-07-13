39 Waters Reach Lane

Amenities

WHITE HALL PLANTATION - BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH TONS OF SPACE - 4BR/3 FULL BATHS - 3405 Sq Ft. - FOR 3D Virtual Tour please visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nc5TusSikdW



This beautiful 4(or 5)BR/3BA Home provides space for everything and everyone on an exterior lot in the popular community of Whitehall Plantation in Simpsonville, SC. With over 3400SF, the Rosemont Floorplan boasts both formal living and dining rooms, a loaded gourmet kitchen, breakfast/morning room, huge great room plus a bedroom plus full bath--all on the main level! A lovely Master Bedroom suite plus three more bedrooms, hall bath and bonus room complete the second floor--who could ask for more?! This upgraded home features so many extras including brick accented front, hardwood floors, upscale molding, ceiling fans throughout,updated lighting, 9' ceilings and so much more! You will love entertaining from the focal point of this home -- the expansive kitchen which includes an extended island, upgraded gas range, beautiful granite counter-tops with custom tile back-splash, and pantry. This great floor-plan opens to an oversized great room with gas log fireplace and also the sunny morning room. The walk-in laundry room with extra storage space is located just off the kitchen area. ALL of the bedrooms of this home are NICELY proportioned with the master suite offering a private bath retreat with individual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower plus large walk-in closet. You will be amazed at the spaciousness of this home! In addition, the exterior features are exceptional including the large deck overlooking the deep backyard with an abundance of trees including extra Leland cypresses adding to the privacy! The very tall crawlspace provides space for more storage. This property has an amazing amount of landscaping complete with a SMART-App Controlled Irrigation System. Located in a wonderful community near to the Five Forks area or Highway 101 area, you can also enjoy the private neighborhood pool surrounded by a wooded reserve at the back on the community.



Multi-Year Lease Preffered. No Cats. Small Dog May be Considered on Case-By-Case Basis. $250 Minimum Non-Refundable Pet Fee.



Elementary school: Bells Crossing

Middle school: Riverside

High school: Mauldin



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit

www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."



** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security

deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



