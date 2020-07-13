All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

39 Waters Reach Lane

39 Waters Reach Lane · (888) 677-9877
Location

39 Waters Reach Lane, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 39 Waters Reach Lane · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3207 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
WHITE HALL PLANTATION - BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH TONS OF SPACE - 4BR/3 FULL BATHS - 3405 Sq Ft. - FOR 3D Virtual Tour please visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nc5TusSikdW

This beautiful 4(or 5)BR/3BA Home provides space for everything and everyone on an exterior lot in the popular community of Whitehall Plantation in Simpsonville, SC. With over 3400SF, the Rosemont Floorplan boasts both formal living and dining rooms, a loaded gourmet kitchen, breakfast/morning room, huge great room plus a bedroom plus full bath--all on the main level! A lovely Master Bedroom suite plus three more bedrooms, hall bath and bonus room complete the second floor--who could ask for more?! This upgraded home features so many extras including brick accented front, hardwood floors, upscale molding, ceiling fans throughout,updated lighting, 9' ceilings and so much more! You will love entertaining from the focal point of this home -- the expansive kitchen which includes an extended island, upgraded gas range, beautiful granite counter-tops with custom tile back-splash, and pantry. This great floor-plan opens to an oversized great room with gas log fireplace and also the sunny morning room. The walk-in laundry room with extra storage space is located just off the kitchen area. ALL of the bedrooms of this home are NICELY proportioned with the master suite offering a private bath retreat with individual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower plus large walk-in closet. You will be amazed at the spaciousness of this home! In addition, the exterior features are exceptional including the large deck overlooking the deep backyard with an abundance of trees including extra Leland cypresses adding to the privacy! The very tall crawlspace provides space for more storage. This property has an amazing amount of landscaping complete with a SMART-App Controlled Irrigation System. Located in a wonderful community near to the Five Forks area or Highway 101 area, you can also enjoy the private neighborhood pool surrounded by a wooded reserve at the back on the community.

Multi-Year Lease Preffered. No Cats. Small Dog May be Considered on Case-By-Case Basis. $250 Minimum Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Elementary school: Bells Crossing
Middle school: Riverside
High school: Mauldin

**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit
www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."

** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security
deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have any available units?
39 Waters Reach Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Waters Reach Lane have?
Some of 39 Waters Reach Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Waters Reach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39 Waters Reach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Waters Reach Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Waters Reach Lane is pet friendly.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane offer parking?
No, 39 Waters Reach Lane does not offer parking.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Waters Reach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have a pool?
Yes, 39 Waters Reach Lane has a pool.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have accessible units?
No, 39 Waters Reach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Waters Reach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Waters Reach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Waters Reach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
