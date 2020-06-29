All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:07 AM

220 Waters Run Lane

220 Waters Run Lane · (864) 309-0201
Location

220 Waters Run Lane, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Simpsonville Home in Waters Run Subdivision! Convenient Five Forks location, less than one mile from Woodruff Rd Shopping and Restaurants, easy access to I-85 and I-385, and just 15 minutes away from Downtown Greenville. Enjoy the hardwood floors in the foyer as you enter the property. As you enter the home, the first guest bedroom is located on the first door on the left and comes complete with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Main level features a formal dining room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a half bathroom, a dining area right off the kitchen, and a mudroom right off of the kitchen area that leads to the garage. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, and custom soft closing cabinets. The second level features a large foyer area that could be used as another living area or office space, the laundry room, and three secondary bedrooms, as well as a shared full bathroom. The Master Suite features a "sitting area," beautiful trey ceilings, two walk-in closets, and a large Master Bathroom. Master Bathroom comes with a large garden tub, a surround tile shower with a built-in bench, and a double-sink vanity. Exterior features a nice front covered patio, a back patio, and a two car garage. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Tankless Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Trash Company: Waste Industries Cable/ Internet: Charter, AT&T Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary Middle School: Hillcrest Middle High School: Hillcrest High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Waters Run Lane have any available units?
220 Waters Run Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Waters Run Lane have?
Some of 220 Waters Run Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Waters Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Waters Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Waters Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Waters Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Waters Run Lane offers parking.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Waters Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Waters Run Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Waters Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Waters Run Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Waters Run Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Waters Run Lane has units with air conditioning.
