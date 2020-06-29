220 Waters Run Lane

Amenities

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Simpsonville Home in Waters Run Subdivision! Convenient Five Forks location, less than one mile from Woodruff Rd Shopping and Restaurants, easy access to I-85 and I-385, and just 15 minutes away from Downtown Greenville. Enjoy the hardwood floors in the foyer as you enter the property. As you enter the home, the first guest bedroom is located on the first door on the left and comes complete with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Main level features a formal dining room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a half bathroom, a dining area right off the kitchen, and a mudroom right off of the kitchen area that leads to the garage. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, and custom soft closing cabinets. The second level features a large foyer area that could be used as another living area or office space, the laundry room, and three secondary bedrooms, as well as a shared full bathroom. The Master Suite features a "sitting area," beautiful trey ceilings, two walk-in closets, and a large Master Bathroom. Master Bathroom comes with a large garden tub, a surround tile shower with a built-in bench, and a double-sink vanity. Exterior features a nice front covered patio, a back patio, and a two car garage. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Tankless Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Trash Company: Waste Industries Cable/ Internet: Charter, AT&T Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary Middle School: Hillcrest Middle High School: Hillcrest High