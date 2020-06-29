120 Woody Creek Rd

Amenities

5 Bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Half bath home in Sugar Creek - This 5 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home is one of the larger homes in Sugar Creek. Home has been updated with a new oven, granite counter tops, new bath light/fixtures, new paint and many extras. Formal Living and Dining rooms, den w/fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 5 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Large finished bonus room with a half bath in the walkout basement. Screened porch on the back deck. Walk to the pool, tennis court and clubhouse.

Buena Vista Elementary Northwood Middle Riverside High School

This home will be owner managed after move in.

Agent- Becca Gaines



