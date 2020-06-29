All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

120 Woody Creek Rd

120 Woody Creek Road · (864) 242-4466
Location

120 Woody Creek Road, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Woody Creek Rd · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
5 Bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Half bath home in Sugar Creek - This 5 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home is one of the larger homes in Sugar Creek. Home has been updated with a new oven, granite counter tops, new bath light/fixtures, new paint and many extras. Formal Living and Dining rooms, den w/fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 5 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Large finished bonus room with a half bath in the walkout basement. Screened porch on the back deck. Walk to the pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Buena Vista Elementary Northwood Middle Riverside High School
This home will be owner managed after move in.
Agent- Becca Gaines

(RLNE5825848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have any available units?
120 Woody Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Woody Creek Rd have?
Some of 120 Woody Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Woody Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
120 Woody Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Woody Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 120 Woody Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Woody Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Woody Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
