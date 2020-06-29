109 Landing Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE****



RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH. Lawn mowing equipment has been provided as an extra benefit as well!



As soon as you walk in you will notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring. The living room offers a spacious entertaining spot for gatherings. The fully equipped chef's kitchen offers plenty of honey toned cabinetry & counter space and has an adjoining dining room area. The kitchen has a full stainless steel appliance package (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave). Downstairs you will find a half bathroom for guest convenience. The main level master suite boasts a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The master bathroom features a double vanity and a custom built over-sized shower. The three secondary bedrooms share a centrally located hall bathroom. The washer & dryer are included! Imagine having your morning coffee on a spacious rear deck overlooking a pond with tons of interesting wildlife. All utilities are included in the monthly rent of $2,250. Flexible leasing terms are available to accommodate your needs. SORRY NO PETS allowed. Zoned for Rudolph Gordon Elementary, Rudolph Gordon Middle, and Mauldin High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.