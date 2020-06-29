All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

109 Landing Lane

109 Landing Lane · (864) 432-1793
Location

109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE****

RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH. Lawn mowing equipment has been provided as an extra benefit as well!

As soon as you walk in you will notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring. The living room offers a spacious entertaining spot for gatherings. The fully equipped chef's kitchen offers plenty of honey toned cabinetry & counter space and has an adjoining dining room area. The kitchen has a full stainless steel appliance package (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave). Downstairs you will find a half bathroom for guest convenience. The main level master suite boasts a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The master bathroom features a double vanity and a custom built over-sized shower. The three secondary bedrooms share a centrally located hall bathroom. The washer & dryer are included! Imagine having your morning coffee on a spacious rear deck overlooking a pond with tons of interesting wildlife. All utilities are included in the monthly rent of $2,250. Flexible leasing terms are available to accommodate your needs. SORRY NO PETS allowed. Zoned for Rudolph Gordon Elementary, Rudolph Gordon Middle, and Mauldin High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Landing Lane have any available units?
109 Landing Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Landing Lane have?
Some of 109 Landing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Landing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Landing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Landing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Landing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 109 Landing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 109 Landing Lane offers parking.
Does 109 Landing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Landing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Landing Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Landing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Landing Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Landing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Landing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Landing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Landing Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Landing Lane has units with air conditioning.
