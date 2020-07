Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite internet access media room pet friendly trash valet volleyball court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage business center clubhouse hot tub

The only community nestled in a mixed-use development convenient to everything in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Millcrest Park Apartment Homes blend perfectly with the hometown feel of the community. Located in one of South Carolina's finest school districts, this 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom neighborhood is just a short commute south of Charlotte, NC and Lake Wylie. Oversized living space and modern comforts distinguish a wide selection of floor plans, with additional storage and garages available. Residents love the activities that the community offers, whether grilling out, surfing the Internet poolside and in the Wi-Fi Café, or enjoying a favorite DVD library selection in the 24 seat, 106" wide screen movie theatre. Get a great workout in our 1,200 square foot, fully equipped fitness center or get active with a game of sand volleyball. Our four-legged family members can run leash-free in the fenced Pet Park. Millcrest Park offers the comforts of resort style living in a neighborhood setting that is close to everything.