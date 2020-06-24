All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

675 Rock Lake Glen

675 Rock Lake Gln · No Longer Available
Location

675 Rock Lake Gln, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level. Downstairs you are welcomed to a cozy living room, and a great kitchen layout with a work/prep island, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer (as-is). Upstairs has vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and dual sinks in the master bedroom. The community club house, pool and cabana are available for your enjoyment. Benefit from Fort Mill Schools, and conveniently located to Charlotte and shopping!! 2 reserved parking spaces.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.

Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Left onto Hwy 160. Right onto SC-460, Left onto Gold Hill Rd., Left onto US-21N, Right onto Flint Hill Rd., Right onto Lilly Pond Dr., Left onto Primrose Walk, Right onto Rock Lake Glen. Home on the right.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box!

Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Rock Lake Glen have any available units?
675 Rock Lake Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Rock Lake Glen have?
Some of 675 Rock Lake Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Rock Lake Glen currently offering any rent specials?
675 Rock Lake Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Rock Lake Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Rock Lake Glen is pet friendly.
Does 675 Rock Lake Glen offer parking?
Yes, 675 Rock Lake Glen offers parking.
Does 675 Rock Lake Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Rock Lake Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Rock Lake Glen have a pool?
Yes, 675 Rock Lake Glen has a pool.
Does 675 Rock Lake Glen have accessible units?
No, 675 Rock Lake Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Rock Lake Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Rock Lake Glen has units with dishwashers.
