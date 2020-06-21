All apartments in Fort Mill
250 Tail Race Ln

250 Tail Race Lane · (980) 219-8129
Location

250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld., large master bedroom & extra large walk in closet . Great location, close to shopping and interstates. Amenities include pool directly across the street.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
