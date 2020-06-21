250 Tail Race Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld., large master bedroom & extra large walk in closet . Great location, close to shopping and interstates. Amenities include pool directly across the street.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.