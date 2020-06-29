230 Ascot Run Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Townhome Located in the Waterside @ Catawba in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors throughout the 1st floor. Open floor plan for Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer and Dryer. 1 Car Garage. Patio in Back of Townhome. Tenants will have to provide all linens for property. Community offers pool, clubhouse and workout room. 1 year lease minimum. Owner to pay Electric and Gas bill up to $150 and tenant will be responsible for paying any overage. Owner to pay Water Bill up to $50 and tenant will be responsible for paying any overage. Tenants are responsible for All Linens. ***CAN BE UNFURNISHED TOO-RENTAL RATE IS $1895 UNFURNISHED. NO UTILITIES FOR UNFURNISHED PROVIDED.***

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Showings by appointment only).



(RLNE5400461)