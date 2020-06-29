All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

230 Ascot Run Way

230 Ascot Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

230 Ascot Run Way, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Townhome Located in the Waterside @ Catawba in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors throughout the 1st floor. Open floor plan for Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer and Dryer. 1 Car Garage. Patio in Back of Townhome. Tenants will have to provide all linens for property. Community offers pool, clubhouse and workout room. 1 year lease minimum. Owner to pay Electric and Gas bill up to $150 and tenant will be responsible for paying any overage. Owner to pay Water Bill up to $50 and tenant will be responsible for paying any overage. Tenants are responsible for All Linens. ***CAN BE UNFURNISHED TOO-RENTAL RATE IS $1895 UNFURNISHED. NO UTILITIES FOR UNFURNISHED PROVIDED.***
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Showings by appointment only).

(RLNE5400461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Ascot Run Way have any available units?
230 Ascot Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Ascot Run Way have?
Some of 230 Ascot Run Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Ascot Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
230 Ascot Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Ascot Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Ascot Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 230 Ascot Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 230 Ascot Run Way offers parking.
Does 230 Ascot Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Ascot Run Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Ascot Run Way have a pool?
Yes, 230 Ascot Run Way has a pool.
Does 230 Ascot Run Way have accessible units?
No, 230 Ascot Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Ascot Run Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Ascot Run Way has units with dishwashers.
