Fort Mill, SC
2014 Felts Pkwy
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:07 PM

2014 Felts Pkwy

2014 Felts Parkway · (803) 366-1974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2014 Felts Pkwy · Avail. Jul 5

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom dream home has hardwood floors in the living areas. The open concept lifestyle space offers a stunning home office or a family fun zone in the inviting study. The gourmet kitchen features a walk in pantry, stainless appliances including a 5 burner gas range, separate oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite gathering island is perfect for family breakfasts and party spreads and opens to the spacious dining area and living room. Hardwood floors through the living spaces.

The glamorous master suite includes a luxury bedroom, resort-style bathroom with two separate vanities, a large walk in tile shower and an impressive walk in closet. With a split bedroom floor plan, each spare room provides ample closets and generous room size.

Bonus features include a stately covered back porch, mudroom, laundry room with washer / dryer provided and a convenient powder room. This home also features an oversize 2 car garage and is situated on a corner lot. A security system is provided.

The community has multiple parks, a stunning olympic swimming pool with additional splash pools and slides. There are playgrounds and trails, a clubhouse, fitness center and community center. Located in the award winning Fort Mill School district, this home is available July 2020.

No smoking / vaping. Certain pets considered with owner approval. Renters insurance is required at all times. For more information please see our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

(RLNE4590262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Felts Pkwy have any available units?
2014 Felts Pkwy has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Felts Pkwy have?
Some of 2014 Felts Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Felts Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Felts Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Felts Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Felts Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Felts Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Felts Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 2014 Felts Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Felts Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Felts Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Felts Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2014 Felts Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2014 Felts Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Felts Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Felts Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
