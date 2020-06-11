Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom dream home has hardwood floors in the living areas. The open concept lifestyle space offers a stunning home office or a family fun zone in the inviting study. The gourmet kitchen features a walk in pantry, stainless appliances including a 5 burner gas range, separate oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite gathering island is perfect for family breakfasts and party spreads and opens to the spacious dining area and living room. Hardwood floors through the living spaces.



The glamorous master suite includes a luxury bedroom, resort-style bathroom with two separate vanities, a large walk in tile shower and an impressive walk in closet. With a split bedroom floor plan, each spare room provides ample closets and generous room size.



Bonus features include a stately covered back porch, mudroom, laundry room with washer / dryer provided and a convenient powder room. This home also features an oversize 2 car garage and is situated on a corner lot. A security system is provided.



The community has multiple parks, a stunning olympic swimming pool with additional splash pools and slides. There are playgrounds and trails, a clubhouse, fitness center and community center. Located in the award winning Fort Mill School district, this home is available July 2020.



No smoking / vaping. Certain pets considered with owner approval. Renters insurance is required at all times. For more information please see our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



(RLNE4590262)