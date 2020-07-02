1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive

Amenities

THIS IS IT! Wonderful 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath MASTER DOWN Heywood Model in one of Fort Mill's most popular neighborhoods, Waterside at the Catawba. The Spacious, Open Kitchen offers Endless Multi-Tiered/Crown Molded Espresso Cabinets, a Deluxe Gas Stove, a Large Island with Gorgeous Granite Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs you'll be delighted to find a huge Loft, 4 Additional Large Bedrooms, and 3 Full Baths. The Rocking Chair Front Porch Faces a Wonderful, Open Green Common Space for Neighborhood Events and Family Fun. The Backyard features an Oversized 14X22 Stamped Concrete Patio and is fully fenced. Recent Upgrades include New LVP Flooring Downstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout the Main Level, New Light Fixtures & French Doors Added to the Dining Room to Create an Optional Private Home Office. The Community has a Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Walking Trails, River Access w/Kayak launch, and a Beautiful Clubhouse with a Large Fitness Center. Ribbon certified purchase for up to $403,000. Agent Owned