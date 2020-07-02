All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive

1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
THIS IS IT! Wonderful 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath MASTER DOWN Heywood Model in one of Fort Mill's most popular neighborhoods, Waterside at the Catawba. The Spacious, Open Kitchen offers Endless Multi-Tiered/Crown Molded Espresso Cabinets, a Deluxe Gas Stove, a Large Island with Gorgeous Granite Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs you'll be delighted to find a huge Loft, 4 Additional Large Bedrooms, and 3 Full Baths. The Rocking Chair Front Porch Faces a Wonderful, Open Green Common Space for Neighborhood Events and Family Fun. The Backyard features an Oversized 14X22 Stamped Concrete Patio and is fully fenced. Recent Upgrades include New LVP Flooring Downstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout the Main Level, New Light Fixtures & French Doors Added to the Dining Room to Create an Optional Private Home Office. The Community has a Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Walking Trails, River Access w/Kayak launch, and a Beautiful Clubhouse with a Large Fitness Center. Ribbon certified purchase for up to $403,000. Agent Owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have any available units?
1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have?
Some of 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive offers parking.
Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Hideaway Gulch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

