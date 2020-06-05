Amenities

119 Parks Street Available 09/09/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Fort Mill - Space and Convenience are combined in this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo located just a short walk to Downtown Fort Mill. The kitchen appliances include an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a separate laundry room and large dining area which opens to the private patio and large common green space. This amazing location will not last long...A Must See!!!



*Pictures are for reference*



*Renters Insurance Required*



Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto N. White St. Left onto Clebourne St. Left onto Parks St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4283718)