Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue

216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue · (843) 723-1988
Location

216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue, Dorchester County, SC 29485

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Home in Highwoods Plantation of Summerville.This 2 story home features wood flooring on the first floor, a screened-in porch overlooking the pond, a fenced-in yard with a deck, and large, sun-filled rooms. Downstairs, you'll find the eat-in kitchen (equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher), separate dining room, living room, half bathroom, and a bonus room that would be perfect for an office or play room. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master bedroom. The master bathroom has a walk-in closet, soaking tub, and separate stand-in shower.Highwoods Plantation subdivision is located between Dorchester Road and Boone Hill Road. It features a new play park and has multiple ponds throughout the community.

Pets are negotiable. 2-car garage. Washer/dryer in unit but not maintained by owner. Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have any available units?
216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have?
Some of 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue offers parking.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Highwoods Plantation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
