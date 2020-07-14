All apartments in Ladson
Find more places like Abberly Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladson, SC
/
Abberly Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Abberly Crossing

9698 Patriot Blvd · (843) 595-8221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC 29456

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0225 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0152 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0535 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0612 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing what they love and less time stuck in traffic. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC will mesmerize you with their distinctive interiors featuring designer touches. As for our exceptional mix of amenities, it will make every moment special.

Relax with a book at the invigorating zero-entry swimming pool, have a productive brainstorming session in our business center, or loosen up and play foosball, pool or card games in our gaming room. Squeezing in an effective workout or enjoying an al-fresco dining experience is just as easy. If you’d rather relax in the privacy of your own home, our apartments’ modern commodities are exactly what you need. Sip a refreshing drink on your screened porch, bake your favorite cookie recipe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350.00/$500.00
limit: 3
restrictions: Ottweilers, mastiffs, chow-chows, Doberman pinschers, German shepherds
Parking Details: Parking garage $150.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Crossing have any available units?
Abberly Crossing has 10 units available starting at $1,094 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abberly Crossing have?
Some of Abberly Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Crossing offers parking.
Does Abberly Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Crossing has a pool.
Does Abberly Crossing have accessible units?
No, Abberly Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Abberly Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Abberly Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Abberly Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Abberly Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Abberly Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln
Ladson, SC 29456
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place
Ladson, SC 29456
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard
Ladson, SC 29456
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78
Ladson, SC 29456
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street
Ladson, SC 29456

Similar Pages

Ladson 1 BedroomsLadson 2 Bedrooms
Ladson Apartments with PoolLadson Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ladson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity