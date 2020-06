Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/03/20 Old Shandon Neighborhood Home near USC campus - Property Id: 72742



3 BR 2 BA home within walking distance to USC campus and Five Points.

1,300 Heated Square Feet

Secure a lease for the 2020-2021 academic year now.



Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Newly renovated kitchen (granite countertops and new appliances) and bathrooms. Screened front porch and large backyard.



Parking - Street, driveway and backyard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72742

Property Id 72742



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830501)