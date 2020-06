Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated duplex close to USC, Five Points and walking distance to Williams Brice available. off street parking, hardwood floors throughout. remodeled kitchen and bath.washer and dryer included. New paint! This is a must see! Move in ready. Both sides of the duplex are available!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.