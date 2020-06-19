All apartments in Columbia
523 Burnside Drive

523 Burnside Drive · (803) 665-7135
Location

523 Burnside Drive, Columbia, SC 29209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Furnished Rental - We have a fully furnished Air BNB rental that has not rented well lately due to Coronavirus concerns. We are offering it available for rent either as a short term or long term rental but it will remain furnished. Rent is $1350 a month for 3 month and longer leases. This price does not include utilities. We will consider shorter lease than 3 months but the rent will be increased. Furnishings will include everything seen in pictures as well as kitchen items (plates, cups, pots & pans, utensils, coffee pot and more). We will consider removing some items if necessary but majority of items to remain. 3 Bedroom 2 bath house in The Pines Subdivision. Close to USC Medical School, VA hospital, Fort Jackson and Devine St. Newer construction energy efficiency will save thousands on power bills over time compared to older homes in the area. Great floorplan with vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and living room, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Recently updated hardware and lighting. Fenced in backyard, sprinkler system, and gas log fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Burnside Drive have any available units?
523 Burnside Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Burnside Drive have?
Some of 523 Burnside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Burnside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
523 Burnside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Burnside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 523 Burnside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 523 Burnside Drive offer parking?
No, 523 Burnside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 523 Burnside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Burnside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Burnside Drive have a pool?
No, 523 Burnside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 523 Burnside Drive have accessible units?
No, 523 Burnside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Burnside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Burnside Drive has units with dishwashers.
