523 Burnside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully Furnished Rental - We have a fully furnished Air BNB rental that has not rented well lately due to Coronavirus concerns. We are offering it available for rent either as a short term or long term rental but it will remain furnished. Rent is $1350 a month for 3 month and longer leases. This price does not include utilities. We will consider shorter lease than 3 months but the rent will be increased. Furnishings will include everything seen in pictures as well as kitchen items (plates, cups, pots & pans, utensils, coffee pot and more). We will consider removing some items if necessary but majority of items to remain. 3 Bedroom 2 bath house in The Pines Subdivision. Close to USC Medical School, VA hospital, Fort Jackson and Devine St. Newer construction energy efficiency will save thousands on power bills over time compared to older homes in the area. Great floorplan with vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and living room, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Recently updated hardware and lighting. Fenced in backyard, sprinkler system, and gas log fireplace.