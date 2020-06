Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Very Spacious Nicely Appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Columbia SC - You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity for a large 2 bed 2 bath that is in great proximity to downtown Columbia. This apartment sits down a quiet side street. It offers 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the home, each with their own separate full bathroom. The kitchen is nicely done with new white appliances that include a Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The living space is large and spacious with a fireplace that centers the room. Tile and vinyl floors throughout for easy maintenance. Laundry Hook Ups. And don't forget the cozy screened in porch to relax in.



