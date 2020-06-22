All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

1426 Kingston Road

1426 Kingston Road · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Kingston Road, Columbia, SC 29204
Rochelle Heights - Victory Garden

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom/one bath home for lease. Move-in ready and pets are welcome!* Spacious kitchen area & large backyard!

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Kingston Road have any available units?
1426 Kingston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1426 Kingston Road currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Kingston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Kingston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Kingston Road is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Kingston Road offer parking?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Kingston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Kingston Road have a pool?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Kingston Road have accessible units?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Kingston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Kingston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Kingston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

