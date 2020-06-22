1426 Kingston Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Two bedroom/one bath home for lease. Move-in ready and pets are welcome!* Spacious kitchen area & large backyard!



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.