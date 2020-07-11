1409 Victoria Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.



The duplex includes hardwood floors, tall ceilings, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances for the kitchen and washer/dryer.



Located in historic Cottontown, come enjoy this charming neighborhood.



No Pets are allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property managed by Hubbard Bowers

Columbia's Leader In Property Management

Call 803-748-7574

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.