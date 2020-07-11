1409 Victoria Street

Amenities
Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.
The duplex includes hardwood floors, tall ceilings, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances for the kitchen and washer/dryer.
Located in historic Cottontown, come enjoy this charming neighborhood.
No Pets are allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
Call 803-748-7574
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.