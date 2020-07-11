All apartments in Columbia
1409 Victoria Street
Last updated June 30 2020

1409 Victoria Street

1409 Victoria St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 886388
Location

1409 Victoria St, Columbia, SC 29201
Cottontow - Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.

The duplex includes hardwood floors, tall ceilings, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances for the kitchen and washer/dryer.

Located in historic Cottontown, come enjoy this charming neighborhood.

No Pets are allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
Call 803-748-7574
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Victoria Street have any available units?
1409 Victoria Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Victoria Street have?
Some of 1409 Victoria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Victoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Victoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1409 Victoria Street offer parking?
No, 1409 Victoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Victoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Victoria Street have a pool?
No, 1409 Victoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Victoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
