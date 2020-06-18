All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

1020 Marion Street #10

1020 Marion St · (803) 771-4567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Marion St, Columbia, SC 29201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The Senate Club offers a historic charm along with original hardwood floors and bricks, but furnishes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A semi-private balcony with each apartment, mirrored closets in each bedroom, and a washer/dryer are included. Enjoy the convenience of a private parking lot or being within walking distance to the USC campus, Horseshoe, State House, and the downtown business district - a vibrant city center with friendly locals, delicious food, and great shopping all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Marion Street #10 have any available units?
1020 Marion Street #10 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Marion Street #10 have?
Some of 1020 Marion Street #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Marion Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Marion Street #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Marion Street #10 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Marion Street #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1020 Marion Street #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Marion Street #10 does offer parking.
Does 1020 Marion Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Marion Street #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Marion Street #10 have a pool?
No, 1020 Marion Street #10 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Marion Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Marion Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Marion Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Marion Street #10 has units with dishwashers.
