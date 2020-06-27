All apartments in Clover
307 McConnell Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:18 PM

307 McConnell Street

307 Mcconnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 Mcconnell Street, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home near downtown Clover. Freshly painted living room prewired for mounting your television. The spacious kitchen has great counter space with an abundance of electrical outlets for all of your kitchen gadgets. Newly renovated bathroom with water saving commode. New luxury vinyl plank flooring and faux plantation blinds throughout the home. This home has new ceiling fans and a new HVAC system to cool you down over this hot summer. Laundry room with full washer & dryer connections. Great deck on back entrance of home leading to the large backyard. This gem is minutes from Clover's Main Street and within the Clover School District!

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.

*Renters Insurance is required*

Lease Term: 1 year

Directions From Clover Office: Head southeast on Kings Mountain St/State Highway 55 W toward S Main St. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto S Main St. Turn left onto McConnell. The home is on the right.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office located in Clover, and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box!

Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

