307 McConnell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home near downtown Clover. Freshly painted living room prewired for mounting your television. The spacious kitchen has great counter space with an abundance of electrical outlets for all of your kitchen gadgets. Newly renovated bathroom with water saving commode. New luxury vinyl plank flooring and faux plantation blinds throughout the home. This home has new ceiling fans and a new HVAC system to cool you down over this hot summer. Laundry room with full washer & dryer connections. Great deck on back entrance of home leading to the large backyard. This gem is minutes from Clover's Main Street and within the Clover School District!



Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.



*Renters Insurance is required*



Lease Term: 1 year



Directions From Clover Office: Head southeast on Kings Mountain St/State Highway 55 W toward S Main St. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto S Main St. Turn left onto McConnell. The home is on the right.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office located in Clover, and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box!



Directions are as follows:



1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.