253 Hitching Post Crescent

Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout. Living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a sunroom in back, wainscotting in the formal dining room and foyer, white cabinetry with stainless appliances in the kitchen. All bathrooms have nicely upgraded vanities and fixtures. Master bedroom is on the first floor and the master bathroom has both a walk-in shower and separate bathtub.



Landscaping included.



One mature and house-trained dog under 30 lbs may be accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS



ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.



This house is rented unfurnished. No smoking.

House is currently occupied, 24 hours notice to show.



