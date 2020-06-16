All apartments in Bluffton
Find more places like 253 Hitching Post Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bluffton, SC
/
253 Hitching Post Crescent
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

253 Hitching Post Crescent

253 Hitching Post Crescent · (843) 428-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bluffton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

253 Hitching Post Crescent, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 253 Hitching Post Crescent · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout. Living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a sunroom in back, wainscotting in the formal dining room and foyer, white cabinetry with stainless appliances in the kitchen. All bathrooms have nicely upgraded vanities and fixtures. Master bedroom is on the first floor and the master bathroom has both a walk-in shower and separate bathtub.

Landscaping included.

One mature and house-trained dog under 30 lbs may be accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS

ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.

This house is rented unfurnished. No smoking.
House is currently occupied, 24 hours notice to show.

(RLNE4862085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have any available units?
253 Hitching Post Crescent has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have?
Some of 253 Hitching Post Crescent's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Hitching Post Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
253 Hitching Post Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Hitching Post Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffton.
Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent offer parking?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have a pool?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have accessible units?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Hitching Post Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Hitching Post Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 253 Hitching Post Crescent?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy
Bluffton, SC 29910
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue
Bluffton, SC 29910
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr
Bluffton, SC 29910
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd
Bluffton, SC 29910

Similar Pages

Bluffton 1 BedroomsBluffton 2 Bedrooms
Bluffton 3 BedroomsBluffton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bluffton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-BeaufortSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity