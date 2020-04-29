Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....Available in July - This formal model home features an open floor plan with tile flooring in the downstairs area including the foyer, living room, dining and eat- in-kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances including a gas stove and solid surface counter-tops.



There is Carolina Room, large Master with walk in closets, Master Bath with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower stall/ There are two guest bedrooms upstairs with large closets, second bathroom & a spacious loft.



The homes features a 2-Car Garage, built in sound system & ADT security system that the tenant can connect if they choose and washer and dryer are included.



The electric and gas is provided by Dominion Energy. Trash collection is included.

Landscaping and pest control are also included.



One, small, mature and house-trained dog under 30-lbs may be accepted with a $500 pet fee. No cats. No puppies, no large or aggressive breed dogs permitted unless required by law.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS.



Following are the non-refundable fees charged for our mandatory pet screening:

Assistance Animals - No Charge

Pet Application Fee - $20



ForeShore does not permit fish tanks. This house is rented unfurnished.



This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.



(RLNE4924208)