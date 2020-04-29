All apartments in Bluffton
1 Tanners Crossing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1 Tanners Crossing

1 Tanners Crossing · (843) 815-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Tanners Crossing · Avail. Jul 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....Available in July - This formal model home features an open floor plan with tile flooring in the downstairs area including the foyer, living room, dining and eat- in-kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances including a gas stove and solid surface counter-tops.

There is Carolina Room, large Master with walk in closets, Master Bath with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower stall/ There are two guest bedrooms upstairs with large closets, second bathroom & a spacious loft.

The homes features a 2-Car Garage, built in sound system & ADT security system that the tenant can connect if they choose and washer and dryer are included.

The electric and gas is provided by Dominion Energy. Trash collection is included.
Landscaping and pest control are also included.

One, small, mature and house-trained dog under 30-lbs may be accepted with a $500 pet fee. No cats. No puppies, no large or aggressive breed dogs permitted unless required by law.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS.

Following are the non-refundable fees charged for our mandatory pet screening:
Assistance Animals - No Charge
Pet Application Fee - $20

ForeShore does not permit fish tanks. This house is rented unfurnished.

This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.

(RLNE4924208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Tanners Crossing have any available units?
1 Tanners Crossing has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Tanners Crossing have?
Some of 1 Tanners Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Tanners Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1 Tanners Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Tanners Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Tanners Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 1 Tanners Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 1 Tanners Crossing does offer parking.
Does 1 Tanners Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Tanners Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Tanners Crossing have a pool?
No, 1 Tanners Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1 Tanners Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1 Tanners Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Tanners Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Tanners Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
