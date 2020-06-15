2105 North Street

Amenities

1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required. Downtown Beaufort, SC Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage home w/screened in porch & fenced in back yard. Monthly booking fee includes: water/electric/cable/internet/lawn care/trash pick up. Living room sofa lets out into bed for add'l sleeping space. Queen size bed in each bedroom. Cozy & comfy cottage! Dining Room seats 8. Small dog allowed per owners approval, sorry no cats. Excellent location, close to all downtown Beaufort, SC has to offer: Waterfront Dining/Shopping/Entertainment!