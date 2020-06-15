All apartments in Beaufort
2105 North Street

2105 North Street · (843) 384-9576
Location

2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
Dixon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required. Downtown Beaufort, SC Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage home w/screened in porch & fenced in back yard. Monthly booking fee includes: water/electric/cable/internet/lawn care/trash pick up. Living room sofa lets out into bed for add'l sleeping space. Queen size bed in each bedroom. Cozy & comfy cottage! Dining Room seats 8. Small dog allowed per owners approval, sorry no cats. Excellent location, close to all downtown Beaufort, SC has to offer: Waterfront Dining/Shopping/Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 North Street have any available units?
2105 North Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 North Street have?
Some of 2105 North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
2105 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 North Street is pet friendly.
Does 2105 North Street offer parking?
No, 2105 North Street does not offer parking.
Does 2105 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 North Street have a pool?
No, 2105 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 2105 North Street have accessible units?
No, 2105 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
