127 Spanish Point Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room. Renovations include kitchen, breakfast room/office, master and guest baths, laundry room and den. The kitchen has dual ovens, gas range, built in microwave, with custom cabinetry roll-out shelving, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, custom tile floor, and gorgeous quartzite countertops. Den with built-in shelves opens to a large screened porch and fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms all with sunny views. Bathrooms with marble & tile, 1/2 bath off living room and attached two-car garage off the kitchen. * Rental available July 15th