All apartments in Beaufort
Find more places like 127 Spanish Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort, SC
/
127 Spanish Point Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:24 PM

127 Spanish Point Drive

127 Spanish Point Drive · (805) 479-9345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaufort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC 29902
Spanish Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room. Renovations include kitchen, breakfast room/office, master and guest baths, laundry room and den. The kitchen has dual ovens, gas range, built in microwave, with custom cabinetry roll-out shelving, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, custom tile floor, and gorgeous quartzite countertops. Den with built-in shelves opens to a large screened porch and fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms all with sunny views. Bathrooms with marble & tile, 1/2 bath off living room and attached two-car garage off the kitchen. * Rental available July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have any available units?
127 Spanish Point Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Spanish Point Drive have?
Some of 127 Spanish Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Spanish Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Spanish Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Spanish Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Spanish Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Spanish Point Drive offers parking.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Spanish Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Spanish Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Spanish Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Spanish Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Spanish Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Spanish Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 127 Spanish Point Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd
Beaufort, SC 29907
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd
Beaufort, SC 29906
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Beaufort, SC 29906

Similar Pages

Beaufort 2 BedroomsBeaufort 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Beaufort Apartments with ParkingBeaufort Dog Friendly Apartments
Beaufort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Bluffton, SCHanahan, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GA
Richmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity