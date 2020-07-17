All apartments in Aiken County
28 Converse Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

28 Converse Drive

28 Converse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28 Converse Drive, Aiken County, SC 29803

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Converse Drive have any available units?
28 Converse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken County, SC.
Is 28 Converse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Converse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Converse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Converse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 Converse Drive offer parking?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28 Converse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Converse Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Converse Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Converse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Converse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Converse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
