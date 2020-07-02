All apartments in Washington County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:04 AM

16 Pond View Dr

16 Pond View Drive
Location

16 Pond View Drive, Washington County, RI 02832

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
16 POND VIEW DR, HOPE VALLEY, RI AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 2019.
BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES AND NUMEROUS GOLF COURSES. This spacious end unit affords 2,610 sq. ft. of living space with ample closet and storage space spread out over three levels. The main level has a large eat-in kitchen with Silestone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave oven. There is also an expansive, bright, open dining room and living room, and a half bathroom on this level. A private backyard deck off the dining room is ideal for weekend BBQs or just relaxing after a hard day at work and a front balcony off the living room, both accessed through sliding doors, provides you with ample access to fresh air and nature.
The upper level has a spacious master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, plus a second closet, and a private bathroom with double sinks and a separate area for the tub/shower and toilet. A roomy second bedroom, also with a vaulted ceiling, is also located on the upper floor along with another full bathroom. Wall-to-wall carpet in living/dining room and bedrooms.
The lower level contains a large finished room that has many potential uses such as a family room, office, gym, game room or just extra storage space, along with 3 additional closets, and a built-in ironing center, as well as a spacious laundry room equipped with washer & dryer.
Other amenities include central air conditioning, use of the association's seasonal pool, landscaped grounds available for use by tenants and their guests, off-street parking for 2 vehicles including a single car garage with remote door opener. Condo is cable/internet ready, and your mail is secure in a locked cluster box.
Energy efficient electric heat pump for heating and central A/C & electric hot water.
Conveniently located just off Rt 95 just 25 minutes from Coast Guard Station, New London, CT, 28 minutes from the Groton Submarine Base, 45 minutes from NAVSTA Newport and Newport's downtown and harbor area containing numerous restaurants, shopping opportunities and entertainment venues, 1 hour from Providence and 1 hour and 50 minutes from Boston, MA.
No Smoking permitted. Pets are negotiable with additional rent.
Criminal background/credit checks, and prior landlord references required for all applicants;
Hi-efficiency electric heat/AC, electricity, cable and phone paid by tenant. Water, trash, landscaping, and snow removal provided by landlord.
Minimum 1 year Lease - $1,800/month plus one month's Security Deposit.
Renter's insurance is required.

Contact Ed at PMI of Rhode Island at 401.234.1090 for more information on this listing or to arrange to view the property.

Be aware of rental scammers. All rental ads have the potential of being scammed. All employees of PMI of Rhode Island have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address. If you are corresponding with someone regarding this property who does not have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address, then you are responding to a scam ad and are not corresponding with an employee of PMI of Rhode Island. We recommend never sending any money to someone you have not been able to personally speak to, meet with, or who is not able to personally walk you through the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Pond View Dr have any available units?
16 Pond View Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Pond View Dr have?
Some of 16 Pond View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Pond View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16 Pond View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Pond View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16 Pond View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr offers parking.
Does 16 Pond View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Pond View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr has a pool.
Does 16 Pond View Dr have accessible units?
No, 16 Pond View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Pond View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Pond View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Pond View Dr has units with air conditioning.
