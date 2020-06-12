/
3 bedroom apartments
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Cowesett
20 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1300 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conimicut
1 Unit Available
11 Vohlander St.
11 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 Teakwood Court
5 Teakwood Court, Kent County, RI
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in an amazing centrally located neighborhood in one of Rhode Island's best school districts! Walkable to Meadowbrook Elementary School, EG high school and public tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
54 Blanding Avenue
54 Blanding Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1932 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent for the 2020 School Year. Beautiful home has been completely renovated, has gorgeous water views and is furnished for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
132 Church Street
132 Church Street, Kent County, RI
Beautifully restored Colonial on The Hill. Totally renovated including kitchen, baths, and utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1228 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1195 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Penn St #3F
87 Penn St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wide Open Updated 3 Bedroom in Federal Hill - Property Id: 290411 Located in between Broadway and Atwells in the center of the West end/Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence is this 3rd floor three bedroom apartment available for occupancy on
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.
