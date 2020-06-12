/
2 bedroom apartments
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI
Cowesett
20 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
Hoxie
2 Units Available
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.
1 Unit Available
75 Glenn Drive
75 Glen Drive, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in extraordinarily maintained condo complex looking for a long term tenant. Freshly painted. Spacious living area on first floor. Eat in kitchen. Half bath. Two full bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished basement.
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.
1 Unit Available
1398 Main Street
1398 Main Street, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
857 sqft
Newly Remolded Apartment. Heat included. 4 Rooms, 2 Beds. Off Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
91 Pawtuxet Terrace
91 Pawtuxet Terrace, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Stunning remodel in this first floor, 2 bedroom unit has gleaming hardwoods, new kitchen with cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Providence
17 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Wayland
1 Unit Available
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
168 williams street 3
168 Williams Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Large 2bed 1 bath 5 min from brown - Property Id: 297657 beautiful 2bed 3 floor 5 min walk to brown ,near wickenden street coffee shop and restaurant Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Prospect St pro 2
150 Prospect St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 2 bed-1 bath unit On Historic College hill! - Property Id: 292216 Spacious and elegant 2 bedroom unit available on the East Side Of Providence. Located within walking Distance of Brown University and RISD.
1 Unit Available
60 Bay Spring Ave 3A
60 Bay Spring Ave, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
60 Bay Spring unit 3A - Property Id: 287417 We currently have a first floor level condo which has just been built and is available June 1.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
222 Gano St 101
222 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
walk to wayland square 2 bed heat included - Property Id: 288530 walk to wayland square east side market and whole food open floor kitchen 2 large bed outdoor space must to see today ask for adi 4075200012 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
