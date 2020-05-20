29 Fremont St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

FIRST MONTH FREE when moving asap! Be close to Brown, India Point Park, Hope Street, and Wayland Square, which means being close to restaurants, shopping, history, community events, and more in this incredible walkable neighborhood. This is where people want to be. This 2 bed 1 and half bath is beautifully updated and everything is new and ready for you. *Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit. NO SMOKERS. Small Pet ok with additional fees. 1 parking spot* *Considered candidates must submit to background check at their own cost. Serious Inquires Only*