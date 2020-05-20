All apartments in Providence
29 Fremont St

29 Fremont Street · (401) 257-7767
Location

29 Fremont Street, Providence, RI 02906
Fox Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
FIRST MONTH FREE when moving asap! Be close to Brown, India Point Park, Hope Street, and Wayland Square, which means being close to restaurants, shopping, history, community events, and more in this incredible walkable neighborhood. This is where people want to be. This 2 bed 1 and half bath is beautifully updated and everything is new and ready for you. *Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit. NO SMOKERS. Small Pet ok with additional fees. 1 parking spot* *Considered candidates must submit to background check at their own cost. Serious Inquires Only*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Fremont St have any available units?
29 Fremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Fremont St have?
Some of 29 Fremont St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Fremont St currently offering any rent specials?
29 Fremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Fremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Fremont St is pet friendly.
Does 29 Fremont St offer parking?
Yes, 29 Fremont St offers parking.
Does 29 Fremont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Fremont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Fremont St have a pool?
No, 29 Fremont St does not have a pool.
Does 29 Fremont St have accessible units?
No, 29 Fremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Fremont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Fremont St does not have units with dishwashers.
