Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

1000 Providence Place

1000 Providence Place · (401) 862-8381
Location

1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI 02903
Downtown Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 468 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout. Keynote features include an oversize living space with floor to ceiling french doors that open onto an outdoor juliette balcony, the Kitchen is highlighted by stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and includes a pull up bar height counter space that overlooks the large living space. The (2) oversize Bedroom suites each include large walk-in closets, laundry in unit, Central A/C and (2) Garage Parking Spaces. The Building amenities include (24hr) Concierge service, Gym, Pool, Movie Theater, Community Room and on site Property Management. Located minutes from Providence restaurants and shopping, all local Universities, Hospitals, Highway access and Train Station. Awesome value and opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Providence Place have any available units?
1000 Providence Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Providence Place have?
Some of 1000 Providence Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Providence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Providence Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Providence Place pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Providence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 1000 Providence Place offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Providence Place offers parking.
Does 1000 Providence Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Providence Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Providence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Providence Place has a pool.
Does 1000 Providence Place have accessible units?
No, 1000 Providence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Providence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Providence Place has units with dishwashers.
