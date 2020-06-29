1000 Providence Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage media room

Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout. Keynote features include an oversize living space with floor to ceiling french doors that open onto an outdoor juliette balcony, the Kitchen is highlighted by stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and includes a pull up bar height counter space that overlooks the large living space. The (2) oversize Bedroom suites each include large walk-in closets, laundry in unit, Central A/C and (2) Garage Parking Spaces. The Building amenities include (24hr) Concierge service, Gym, Pool, Movie Theater, Community Room and on site Property Management. Located minutes from Providence restaurants and shopping, all local Universities, Hospitals, Highway access and Train Station. Awesome value and opportunity!