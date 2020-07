Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy complete privacy on over 4 acres boasting very mature landscaping as you enjoy everything this home has to offer - from the beautiful open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace which opens out to a deck off of the dining area overlooking the in-ground pool - this home offers 3 beds and 2 bathrooms and an over-sized great room/in-law in the lower level which leads out to the yard/pool and a 2-car garage. Pool, sprinklers, water bill and yard maintenance included.