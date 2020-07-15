15 Thomas St.

Amenities

Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors. Six bedrooms, Two full bathrooms, living, one huge kitchen, two study/office areas. On a bus line, and within the preferred living area of Johnson & Wales, Bryant University, Rhode Island College and Providence College. Minutes from downtown Providence and Smithfield. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee cafes. This suite is fully furnished with décor to match. Bring your bed, towels, and food. If a toaster breaks, easy - just ask us for a new one!



A little about the atmosphere: Quiet, clean, no wild parties. Looking for someone with these same qualities. Not suitable for pets, smoking or parties. We welcome the serious tenant.



ONE LOW PRICE! [per roommate]

• Internet; LAN and Wi-Fi

• Cable television

• 24/7 Maintenance

• Monthly cleaning services

• Off-street parking as available

• Security featuring: Video electronic door locks, burglar alarm and video surveillance

• Central Air-condition, Electric and Heat

• Kitchen that are fully equipped with accessories/cookware

• Large TV with DVD player

• Bedroom suites are unique and include closet, dresser, internet/cable TV ready

• Laundry facility on site



Come alone or come as a group…

Take a virtual tour of our suite:

https://youtu.be/csI1a0sQaYI