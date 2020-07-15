All apartments in Providence County
Find more places like
15 Thomas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence County, RI
/
15 Thomas St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

15 Thomas St

15 Thomas Street · (401) 232-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI 02911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

6 Bedrooms

Unit Suite A/4 · Avail. Aug 25

$625

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors. Six bedrooms, Two full bathrooms, living, one huge kitchen, two study/office areas. On a bus line, and within the preferred living area of Johnson & Wales, Bryant University, Rhode Island College and Providence College. Minutes from downtown Providence and Smithfield. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee cafes. This suite is fully furnished with décor to match. Bring your bed, towels, and food. If a toaster breaks, easy - just ask us for a new one!

A little about the atmosphere: Quiet, clean, no wild parties. Looking for someone with these same qualities. Not suitable for pets, smoking or parties. We welcome the serious tenant.

ONE LOW PRICE! [per roommate]
• Internet; LAN and Wi-Fi
• Cable television
• 24/7 Maintenance
• Monthly cleaning services
• Off-street parking as available
• Security featuring: Video electronic door locks, burglar alarm and video surveillance
• Central Air-condition, Electric and Heat
• Kitchen that are fully equipped with accessories/cookware
• Large TV with DVD player
• Bedroom suites are unique and include closet, dresser, internet/cable TV ready
• Laundry facility on site

Come alone or come as a group…
Take a virtual tour of our suite:
https://youtu.be/csI1a0sQaYI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Thomas St have any available units?
15 Thomas St has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Thomas St have?
Some of 15 Thomas St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Thomas St currently offering any rent specials?
15 Thomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Thomas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Thomas St is pet friendly.
Does 15 Thomas St offer parking?
Yes, 15 Thomas St offers parking.
Does 15 Thomas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Thomas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Thomas St have a pool?
No, 15 Thomas St does not have a pool.
Does 15 Thomas St have accessible units?
No, 15 Thomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Thomas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Thomas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Thomas St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Thomas St has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr
Cumberland Hill, RI 02864
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St
Woonsocket, RI 02876
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, RI 02915
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St
Cumberland Hill, RI 02864
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAEast Providence, RICumberland Hill, RIAttleboro, MAWoonsocket, RIPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RICranston, RIWarwick, RIFranklin, MABellingham, MAFoxborough, MAWebster, MAMansfield Center, MAMilford, MAWalpole, MANorton Center, MAFall River, MATaunton, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music