Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Cumberland Apartment Living with a Riverfront Address. Uniquely individual loft-style apartments transform into sophisticated and charming spaces to meet your lifestyle. Welcome to the River Lofts at Ashton Mill in Cumberland, RI. Our beautiful historically restored apartment community is just minutes from both downtown Providence and Boston. Spacious one and two bedroom loft-style apartments sit just along the banks of the Blackstone River and they're a stone throw away from the Blackstone State Park. Enjoy low stress with the convenience of high-tech living. Discover the convenience of an on-site fitness center and a game room with a billiards table. Relax by the fireplace in our resident lounge or enjoy some great food at the open-air riverfront barbecue patio. Enjoy options of platform bedrooms and open kitchens as well as in-suite washers and dryers and hardwood floors. With a ...