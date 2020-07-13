All apartments in Cumberland Hill
Find more places like
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland Hill, RI
/
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

The River Lofts at Ashton Mill

Open Now until 6pm
51 Front St · (803) 219-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI 02864

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 150 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The River Lofts at Ashton Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Cumberland Apartment Living with a Riverfront Address. Uniquely individual loft-style apartments transform into sophisticated and charming spaces to meet your lifestyle. Welcome to the River Lofts at Ashton Mill in Cumberland, RI. Our beautiful historically restored apartment community is just minutes from both downtown Providence and Boston. Spacious one and two bedroom loft-style apartments sit just along the banks of the Blackstone River and they're a stone throw away from the Blackstone State Park. Enjoy low stress with the convenience of high-tech living. Discover the convenience of an on-site fitness center and a game room with a billiards table. Relax by the fireplace in our resident lounge or enjoy some great food at the open-air riverfront barbecue patio. Enjoy options of platform bedrooms and open kitchens as well as in-suite washers and dryers and hardwood floors. With a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: One-Bedroom: $500. Two-Bedroom: $1,000.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 85 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 parking pass will be given per lease holder. Open surface parking for the pass holders and guest parking is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have any available units?
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill has 12 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have?
Some of The River Lofts at Ashton Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The River Lofts at Ashton Mill currently offering any rent specials?
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The River Lofts at Ashton Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill is pet friendly.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill offer parking?
Yes, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill offers parking.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have a pool?
No, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill does not have a pool.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have accessible units?
No, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill does not have accessible units.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does The River Lofts at Ashton Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The River Lofts at Ashton Mill has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr
Cumberland Hill, RI 02864

Similar Pages

Cumberland Hill 1 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumberland Hill Apartments with BalconyCumberland Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MANorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MAWesterly, RILynn, MANewport East, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music