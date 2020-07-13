The River Lofts at Ashton Mill.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: One-Bedroom: $500. Two-Bedroom: $1,000.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 85 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 parking pass will be given per lease holder. Open surface parking for the pass holders and guest parking is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.