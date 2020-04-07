75 Pelham Street

Amenities

Available September 01, 2020, to June 15, 2021. Shorter lease terms considered. This tastefully decorated condo offers sophisticated living within walking distance to all that Newport has to offer. This townhouse style condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Proper front entryway along with a direct rear staircase to the unit. All the rooms have a nautical or wood embellished detail. The state of the art kitchen and dining area flow together nicely with a custom built-in breakfast nook. The open concept includes the adjoining living room complete with dramatic ten-foot-high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors. Right off the second-floor master is a perfect sitting area to read a book and relax. There are also two shared decks for your morning coffee or your afternoon cocktail! Take advantage of the 2 parking spaces and walk to Bellevue Avenue, Cliff Walk or Downtown Newport. This unit has been fully renovated with great attention to fine finishes from the drapes, countertops, and bathroom faucets and tile work. Convenient in-unit laundry. Ready for occupancy now through the winter and springs months. It is fully furnished and all utilities are included for an additional $300. Pets negotiable!