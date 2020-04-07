All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:04 AM

75 Pelham Street

75 Pelham Street · (401) 338-3771
Location

75 Pelham Street, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

Available September 01, 2020, to June 15, 2021. Shorter lease terms considered. This tastefully decorated condo offers sophisticated living within walking distance to all that Newport has to offer. This townhouse style condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Proper front entryway along with a direct rear staircase to the unit. All the rooms have a nautical or wood embellished detail. The state of the art kitchen and dining area flow together nicely with a custom built-in breakfast nook. The open concept includes the adjoining living room complete with dramatic ten-foot-high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors. Right off the second-floor master is a perfect sitting area to read a book and relax. There are also two shared decks for your morning coffee or your afternoon cocktail! Take advantage of the 2 parking spaces and walk to Bellevue Avenue, Cliff Walk or Downtown Newport. This unit has been fully renovated with great attention to fine finishes from the drapes, countertops, and bathroom faucets and tile work. Convenient in-unit laundry. Ready for occupancy now through the winter and springs months. It is fully furnished and all utilities are included for an additional $300. Pets negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Pelham Street have any available units?
75 Pelham Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Pelham Street have?
Some of 75 Pelham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Pelham Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Pelham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Pelham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Pelham Street is pet friendly.
Does 75 Pelham Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 Pelham Street does offer parking.
Does 75 Pelham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Pelham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Pelham Street have a pool?
No, 75 Pelham Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Pelham Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Pelham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Pelham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Pelham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Pelham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Pelham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
