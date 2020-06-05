All apartments in Newport
553 Bellevue Avenue
553 Bellevue Avenue

553 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 430-0856
Location

553 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated, single level condo located in one of Newport's most exclusive addresses on Bellevue...beautiful Sherwood! With 2 separate private entrances, this condo offers the lifestyle you desire, in a stunning location. Available July 1st, you can move in this summer, and live year round. This unique, spacious 3 bedroom condo offers 3 bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom. The renovations include new flooring, lighting & and electric fireplace. Modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark cabinets. Washer & Dryer are located in the unit. Heat & Hot Water are INCLUDED in the rental fee. 2 assigned parking spaces + guest space available. Gorgeous shared, meticulously maintained grounds. Call today to take advantage of this special opportunity! Matterport Tour available on link, and floor plan available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
553 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 553 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 553 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
553 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 553 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 553 Bellevue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 553 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 553 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 Bellevue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
