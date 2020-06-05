553 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, single level condo located in one of Newport's most exclusive addresses on Bellevue...beautiful Sherwood! With 2 separate private entrances, this condo offers the lifestyle you desire, in a stunning location. Available July 1st, you can move in this summer, and live year round. This unique, spacious 3 bedroom condo offers 3 bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom. The renovations include new flooring, lighting & and electric fireplace. Modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark cabinets. Washer & Dryer are located in the unit. Heat & Hot Water are INCLUDED in the rental fee. 2 assigned parking spaces + guest space available. Gorgeous shared, meticulously maintained grounds. Call today to take advantage of this special opportunity! Matterport Tour available on link, and floor plan available upon request!