Newport, RI
99 Coggeshall Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 PM

99 Coggeshall Avenue

99 Coggeshall Avenue · (401) 846-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Lily-Almy Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views. This comfortable home offers 3 bedrooms, extra lower level family room 3.5 baths, and French doors leading to mahogany screened in porch from the living room. Sprawling side yard affords hours of outside fun! New kitchen with wood burning stove, formal dining with natural sunlight, living room with wood burning fireplace, and the most adorable kitchen nook. Central AC, gas heat & cook top with attached garage leading to the kitchen. Very close to downtown Newport (3.2 miles from Navy Base) and a short walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have any available units?
99 Coggeshall Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have?
Some of 99 Coggeshall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Coggeshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 Coggeshall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Coggeshall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 Coggeshall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 99 Coggeshall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Coggeshall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 99 Coggeshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 Coggeshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Coggeshall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Coggeshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Coggeshall Avenue has units with air conditioning.
