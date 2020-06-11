99 Coggeshall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views. This comfortable home offers 3 bedrooms, extra lower level family room 3.5 baths, and French doors leading to mahogany screened in porch from the living room. Sprawling side yard affords hours of outside fun! New kitchen with wood burning stove, formal dining with natural sunlight, living room with wood burning fireplace, and the most adorable kitchen nook. Central AC, gas heat & cook top with attached garage leading to the kitchen. Very close to downtown Newport (3.2 miles from Navy Base) and a short walk to the beach.