All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 95 John Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
95 John Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

95 John Street

95 John Street · (401) 864-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

95 John Street, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport. Beautifully restored with hardwood floors throughout, a charming library, dining room, gorgeous renovated bathrooms, spacious living area and lovely country kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Half bath on the first floor. Second floor has two bedrooms each with a double bed; a single bedroom; and two full baths. The laundry is also on the second floor with a dressing room. Third floor has two bedrooms with skylights (one with a full and a twin and the other with two twins), a sitting area with TV, and full bath. Private rear patio with gas BBQ, fenced and manicured yard and lush gardens. Central air conditioning and 3 off street parking spaces. Close to all the beaches yet a perfect in-town location for walking to restaurants, Newport festivals, Art museum and Newport Harbor. Available September 1, 2020 for the winter rental season only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 John Street have any available units?
95 John Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 John Street have?
Some of 95 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 95 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 95 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 John Street does offer parking.
Does 95 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 John Street have a pool?
No, 95 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 John Street have accessible units?
No, 95 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 John Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 John Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 John Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 John Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity