95 John Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport. Beautifully restored with hardwood floors throughout, a charming library, dining room, gorgeous renovated bathrooms, spacious living area and lovely country kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Half bath on the first floor. Second floor has two bedrooms each with a double bed; a single bedroom; and two full baths. The laundry is also on the second floor with a dressing room. Third floor has two bedrooms with skylights (one with a full and a twin and the other with two twins), a sitting area with TV, and full bath. Private rear patio with gas BBQ, fenced and manicured yard and lush gardens. Central air conditioning and 3 off street parking spaces. Close to all the beaches yet a perfect in-town location for walking to restaurants, Newport festivals, Art museum and Newport Harbor. Available September 1, 2020 for the winter rental season only.