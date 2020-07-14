93 Wellington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court some paid utils

WATERVIEW ***FULLY FURNISHED YEARLY***SEPT 1*** ( OR SEPT through JUNE). Second Floor Unit with TWO LARGE PORCHES overlooking NEWPORT HARBOR, gorgeous Bridge views and King's Park.

Each of the bedrooms has a Queen Bed, there is an additional room for an office. Open living area with nice natural light! One off street parking space, gas heat and laundry on lower level. Walk to restaurants, shops, tennis, marinas and yacht clubs. Perfect for professional and peaceful tenants- owners in building. WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED with usual usage.